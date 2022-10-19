Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier

Sri Lanka will take on the Netherlands in their third and final Group A game here on Thursday, with a win securing their place in the Super 12, while a loss will eliminate the reigning Asia Cup champions from the competition.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details:

For the viewers in India, this game will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live Streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Probable Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Netherlands: Scott Edwards(c & wk), Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Stephan Myburgh, MP O’Dowd, Van der Merwe, Vikramjit Singh, Brandon Glover, T van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, PA van Meekeren

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Full Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Danushka Gunathilaka

Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Stephan Myburgh, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad