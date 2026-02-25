Home

Sports

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 46 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch SL vs NZ in India online and on TV channel

SL vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 46 LIVE: Co-hosts Sri Lanka face New Zealand in a must-win clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday to stay alive in the race to reach the semifinals.

New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in a Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Wednesday. (Photo: IANS)

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Sri Lanka like co-hosts Team India have their backs against the wall as they take on New Zealand in a Group 2 match of the Super 8 in T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. Dasun Shanaka’s side have lost back-to-back matches against Zimbabwe and England and are right now at the bottom of the Group 2 Points table.

The Lankans lost their first Super 8 stage match to England by 51 runs at the Pallekele International Stadium while New Zealand had to share one point with Pakistan as their match at R. Premadasa Stadium was washed out. The Black Caps are also in ‘do-or-die’ situation as a loss in the second Super 8 match would put them in the same position as Pakistan, who also have only one point from two matches.

Mitchell Santner’s side have only lost one out of their four matches against Sri Lanka in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup – a 59-run loss in the 2014 edition at Chattogram. However, the Kiwis will not like to take Sri Lanka lightly.

“I think we know Sri Lanka are a great team obviously. They showed that in the first stage of the group. Everyone’s just trying to get through to the Super 8s. I guess that was the first thing to be ticked off. England are a great side and we saw that on a slightly slower wicket. If you lose power play wickets at the start, it can be a challenge, but we know they’ve got quality all the way throughout, obviously missing a couple of players through injury, but, in saying that, they’re still very good,” NZ skipper Mitchell Santner said at the pre-match press conference in Colombo on Tuesday.

The Lankans will bank on the form of opener Pathum Nissanka to help them post a competitive total against New Zealand. Nissanka (7) is one away from surpassing former captain Mahela Jayawardene (7) for the outright most 50-plus scores for Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup history. He was, however, dismissed for just nine runs in his most recent T20I innings overall (Super 8 match vs England) after recording 100 not out and 62 in each of his two innings prior in the format.

Both teams hunt their first Super 8 victory. Sri Lanka aim to respond after their opening defeat, while New Zealand look to convert momentum into a much-needed win. ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup SUPER 8 | #SLvNZ | WED, 25th FEB, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/DJe9NefA3T — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 25, 2026

Here are all the details about Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 46…

When is Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 46 going to take place?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 46 will take place on Wednesday, February 25.

Where is Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 46 going to take place?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 46 will be held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 46 start?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 46 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 46 LIVE on TV in India?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 46 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 46 in India?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 46 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 46 Predicted 11

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (C), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

