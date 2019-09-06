Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Pallekele: Leading from the front, Lasith Malinga once again confirmed his status as the very best in the business during the 2nd T20 international between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Showcasing his variety of skills, pinpoint precision and brute control, Malinga became the first-ever bowler in T20Is to scalp 4 wickets in 4 balls. With this, the veteran Lankan pacer became the first bowler in international cricket to prize out four wickets in four balls twice.

Courtsey the Malinga show in Kandy, Black Caps were reeling from 15/0 to 15/4 in the space of few deliveries. Malinga removed Colin Munro, Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor in the 3rd over of New Zealand innings to script history with the ball. The 36-year-old also becomes the first bowler to take two or more hat-tricks in both the limited-overs cricket formats — 3 in ODIs and now 2 in T20Is. In the process, Malinga also became the first bowler in international cricket to claim 100 or more wickets each in each of three formats of the game.

Malinga takes his fifth wicket! He really is something else. What a bowler. Follow the action live 👇https://t.co/1QfPSX5Pt0 pic.twitter.com/rc3jQOlf4U — ICC (@ICC) September 6, 2019



5 Lasith Malinga (3 in ODIs; 2 in T20Is)

4 Wasim Akram (2 in Tests; 2 in ODIs)

There were a few other records as well which Malinga broke during his magic spell against Kiwis in the 2nd T20I. He becomes the first bowler to claim 100-wickets in T20Is. Australia’s Dennis Lillee was the first in ODIs and England’s Johnny Briggs first to 100-wicket mark in Test cricket.

Last Sunday, Malinga became the highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 internationals with his 99th scalp in the first T20I versus New Zealand, surpassing Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi. Malinga, who retired from Test cricket in 2011 and played his farewell ODIs in July, bowled Colin Munro in the first over of the New Zealand chase to equal Afridi’s record of 98 wickets.