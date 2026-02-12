Home

Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match No 7 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch SL vs OMN LIVE on TV in India and online

The sixteenth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between Sri Lanka and Oman on Thursday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla. Find out when, where and how to watch the match.

The sixteenth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between Sri Lanka and Oman on Thursday, February 12 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla.

This match will be important for the Sri Lankan team. Speaking about Group B, then the Australian team is leading the points table. If Sri Lanka wants to be on the top, they have to defeat Oman. It will also help them to secure their place in the Super 8.

Sri Lanka vs Oman’s match schedule

This important match for Sri Lanka will be played on Thursday, February 12, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla. However, the game will start at 11:00 AM IST.

How to Watch Live Broadcast of Sri Lanka vs Oman match?

The match between Sri Lanka and Oman will be live on Star Sports Networks.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Sri Lanka vs Oman match?

Let’s talk about the live-streaming of the game as the Sri Lanka vs Oman match is live on Jio HotStar.

What is the toss time for Sri Lanka vs Oman match?

The most important moment of the match. The toss for the Sri Lanka and Oman match will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

Sri Lanka probable XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Oman probable playing XI:

Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed

