Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 1st T20I match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch SL vs PAK 2026 1st T20I match in India online and on TV channel

SL vs PAK 2026 1st T20I match LIVE: Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka will look to begin the three-match T20I series on a winning note against Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in the first game of three-match T20I series in Dambulla on Wednesday. (Source: X)

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will kick off their preparation for next month’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with a three-match T20I series beginning at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Wednesday. Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka side are the joint hosts of the T20 World Cup 2026 along with India while Pakistan cricket team will play all of their matches in the Emerald Isles.

Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan team are coming into the series after winning the tri-series at home last year against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. They have also only lost one out of their last five T20I matches recently.

Pakistan also managed to make their way to the Asia Cup 2025 final where they had lost to Sri Lanka comprehensively. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are in the middle of another turmoil with all-rounder Charith Asalanka sent back home from Pakistan mid-way through the tour and replaced by Dasun Shanaka as the captain.

Shanaka will also lead the side in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. For Pakistan, all-rounder and leg-spinner Shadab Khan is set to make his international comeback after a shoulder surgery. He had last played for Pakistan in June 2025.

Pakistan hold the edge over Sri Lanka in the T20I format with the Lankans winning only 2 matches and losing 4 times.

The Lankan Lions are ready to defend the home turf against Who are you backing to take the lead? Watch Rhino Roofing Cup Sri Lanka Pakistan T20I Series 2026, LIVE on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/w3TctbFYoX — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 7, 2026

Here are all the details about Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 1st T20I match…

When is Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 1st T20I match will take place on Wednesday, January 7.

Where is Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 1st T20I match will be held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 1st T20I match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 1st T20I match will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 1st T20I match on TV in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 1st T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 1st T20I match in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 1st T20I match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 1st T20I match Predicted 11

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka (c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga/Dushan Hemantha

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

