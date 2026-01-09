Home

Sports

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 2nd T20I match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch SL vs PAK 2026 2nd T20I match in India online and on TV channel

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 2nd T20I match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch SL vs PAK 2026 2nd T20I match in India online and on TV channel

SL vs PAK 2026 2nd T20I match LIVE: Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan will look to claim an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series in the second game at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Friday.

Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in the 2nd T20 of three-match series in Dambulla on Friday. (Source: X)

Pakistan cricket team will look to seal yet another series win over Sri Lanka when they face off in the second game of the three-match series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Friday. Salman Ali Agha’s side are already 1-0 up in the series after their impressive six-wicket win in the first game on Wednesday.

The visitors restricted Sri Lanka to just 128 after bowling first with all-rounder Shadab Khan and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed claimed 5 wickets between them. Shadab picked up 2/25 while Abrar had 3/25.

Earlier, pacers Salman Mirza and Mohammad Wasim had the home team in trouble immediately, reducing them to 72 to 5 in 11.3 overs. For the hosts, all-rounder Janith Liyanage top-scored with 40 off 31 balls but rest of the Sri Lankan batters failed to put up any innings of substance.

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan got them off to a flying start, smashing 51 off 36 balls with two sixes and four fours. He put on 59 runs for the opening wicket with Saim Ayub in just 5.5 overs. Shadab put finishing touches to the win, remaining unbeaten on 18 off 12 balls as Pakistan romped home with more than 3 overs to spare.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Farhan has been in top form against Sri Lanka, smashing 187 runs at a strike-rate of over 150. He will be looking to feast on the Sri Lankan bowling once again on Friday night.

Pakistan have the early momentum, but the Lions will look to hit back Can Sri Lanka level the series❓ Watch Rhino Roofing Cup Sri Lanka Pakistan T20I Series 2026, LIVE on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/m4rBHd9LD7 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 9, 2026

Here are all the details about Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 2nd T20I match…

When is Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 2nd T20I match going to take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 2nd T20I match will take place on Friday, January 9.

Where is Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 2nd T20I match going to take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 2nd T20I match will be held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 2nd T20I match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 2nd T20I match will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 2nd T20I match on TV in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 2nd T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 2nd T20I match in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 2nd T20I match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 2nd T20I match Predicted 11

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana/Nuwan Thushara

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.