Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Salman Ali Agha’s side eye massive win to enter semifinals

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Pakistan cricket team will look to defy the odds and hammer co-hosts Lanka in Super 8 match at Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday to book semifinal berth.

Published date india.com Updated: February 28, 2026 4:09 PM IST
Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in their final Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday. (Source: X)

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Pakistan cricket team are up against a massive challenge if they hope to reach the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026. They need to beat co-hosts Sri Lanka by 65 runs or chase down the target inside 13 overs if they aspire to pip New Zealand for a last four berth through superior net run-rate.

Semifinalists and Group 2 topper England did Pakistan a massive favour by defeating New Zealand by four wickets to keep Salman Ali Agha’s side in the race to reach the last four stage. Pakistan can draw level with the Black Caps by defeating Dasun Shanaka’s Lankan side at the Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday.

The home team will be playing for pride and aim to notch up their first win in the Super 8 stages after back-to-back losses against England and New Zealand. Sri Lanka have lost three matches in a row, including a league stage defeat to Zimbabwe since qualifying for the Super 8.

Pakistan fans criticized them severely after their loss to England in the last Super 8 with captain Salman Ali Agha’s family bearing the brunt of social media abuse. They can rectify all that with a sensational performance against Sri Lanka. A win for Pakistan with a big-enough margin for Pakistan will mean that the first semifinal will stay in Sri Lanka Capital city of Colombo otherwise it will move to Eden Garden Kolkata.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 50 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam/Khawaja Nafay, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz/Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza/Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Live Updates

  • Feb 28, 2026 4:09 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: England have already secured a semi-final spot from Super 8 Group 2, with the second qualification place to be decided between New Zealand and Pakistan.

    From Group 1, South Africa have confirmed their place in the semi-final, while the remaining semi-final berth will go to the winner of Sunday’s clash between India and West Indies.
  • Feb 28, 2026 3:48 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Pakistan’s chances of reaching the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals depends on victory and net run rate. With a negative NRR of -0.461 compared to New Zealand’s strong +1.390, a simple win over Sri Lanka will not be enough.

    To move ahead of New Zealand in the standings, Pakistan must win the match by a margin of at least 65 runs while batting first, or by successfully chasing the target within 13 overs. Failing to meet these requirements would see them eliminated
  • Feb 28, 2026 3:25 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Pakistan cricket team have their task cut out against Sri Lanka as they hope to notch up their 3rd win against their Asian rivals in the T20 World Cup. Salman Ali Agha’s side need to win by at least 65 runs or chase down target inside 13 overs to beat New Zealand’s net run-rate and qualify for the semifinals. Can Pakistan achieve this massive feat on Saturday?

  • Feb 28, 2026 3:24 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday.

