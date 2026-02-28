Home

Sports

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Salman Ali Aghas side eye massive win to enter semifinals

live

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Salman Ali Agha’s side eye massive win to enter semifinals

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Pakistan cricket team will look to defy the odds and hammer co-hosts Lanka in Super 8 match at Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday to book semifinal berth.

Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in their final Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday. (Source: X)

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Pakistan cricket team are up against a massive challenge if they hope to reach the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026. They need to beat co-hosts Sri Lanka by 65 runs or chase down the target inside 13 overs if they aspire to pip New Zealand for a last four berth through superior net run-rate.

Semifinalists and Group 2 topper England did Pakistan a massive favour by defeating New Zealand by four wickets to keep Salman Ali Agha’s side in the race to reach the last four stage. Pakistan can draw level with the Black Caps by defeating Dasun Shanaka’s Lankan side at the Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday.

The home team will be playing for pride and aim to notch up their first win in the Super 8 stages after back-to-back losses against England and New Zealand. Sri Lanka have lost three matches in a row, including a league stage defeat to Zimbabwe since qualifying for the Super 8.

Pakistan fans criticized them severely after their loss to England in the last Super 8 with captain Salman Ali Agha’s family bearing the brunt of social media abuse. They can rectify all that with a sensational performance against Sri Lanka. A win for Pakistan with a big-enough margin for Pakistan will mean that the first semifinal will stay in Sri Lanka Capital city of Colombo otherwise it will move to Eden Garden Kolkata.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 50 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam/Khawaja Nafay, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz/Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza/Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Load More

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.