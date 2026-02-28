Home

Sports

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Predicted Playing 11: Babar Azam OUT, Faheem Ashraf IN for must-win game for Salman Ali Aghas side

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Predicted Playing 11: Babar Azam OUT, Faheem Ashraf IN for ‘must-win’ game for Salman Ali Agha’s side

Former captain Babar Azam could be dropped for Pakistan's 'do-or-die' match against Sri Lanka in the Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday.

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam bats in the nets in Pallekele. (Source: X)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha will be looking at number of changes after being given a lifeline to reach the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals thanks to New Zealand’s loss to England. Pakistan will now face Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 match at the Pallekele International Stadium with a semifinal position on the line.

One of the biggest changes that the side could make to the playing 11 could be dropping former captain Babar Azam, who has largely struggled in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far. He has only managed to score 91 runs in in 6 matches so far with a best of 46 and a strike-rate of 112.34.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi came out in the media and spoke up against Babar for his appalling strike-rate while scoring 25 off 24 balls against England in a two-wicket defeat. It will be interesting to see if Pakistan consider dropping Babar and bring in explosive young batter Khawaja Nafay for this crucial match.

Opener Sahibzada Farhan has been in sparkling form for Pakistan and is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 283 runs in 6 matches at a strike-rate of 158.1 with 1 century and 2 fifties to his name. Farhan only needs 37 more runs to surpass Virat Kohli’s record of 319 runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup which he had achieved in 2016.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Salman Ali Agha could also consider bringing in pace-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf to their playing 11 against Sri Lanka to provide more depth and firepower to their batting. Ashraf was the hero for Pakistan with the bat in their opening match of T20 World Cup 2026 against the Netherlands earlier this month.

In the bowling department, Salman Mirza is likely to be retained ahead of Naseem Shah after an impressive display against England.

For Sri Lanka, who are already out of the race for qualifying to the semifinals stage after back-to-back losses against England and New Zealand, there is an injury blow with wicketkeeper-opener Kusal Mendis set to be ruled out. Mendis suffered hamstring stiffness in the match against New Zealand and is likely to be replaced by Kamil Mishara as the wicketkeeper as well as opener partnering Pathum Nissanka.

Nervy times in the race to the #T20WorldCup semi-finals Tournament state of play https://t.co/DAEHvrePfd pic.twitter.com/CaQEMpiE4e — ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2026

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 50 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam/Khawaja Nafay, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz/Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza/Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.