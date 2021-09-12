Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2021 Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I
Sri Lanka will take on visitors to South Africa in the second T20I at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 12.Also Read - SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Sri Lanka vs South Africa Match, R Premadasa Stadium, 07:00 PM IST September 11
The first T20I was a humdinger of a contest, with South Africa emerging victorious by 28 runs. After opting to bat first, the Proteas put up 163 runs on the board, riding on significant contributions from their top order. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 5th Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV
In reply, Sri Lanka got off to quite a decent start but wickets fell in clumps which prevented them from chasing what was quite a par total. Dinesh Chandimal’s swashbuckling half-century went in vain as most of the other batsmen failed to play a supporting role.
Sri Lanka crashed to a 28-run loss as the South Africa spinners wreaked havoc on a track that had plenty of grip and turn on offer. However, the hosts will be looking to make a booming comeback and replicate their heroics from the ODI series comes the second T20I. Also Read - Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Highlights 4th T20I Updates: Rahman, Ahmed Shine as Bangladesh Clinch Series With Comprehensive Win
How do I watch live streaming of SL vs SA T20 Series in India?
Sony Sports Network will live stream the South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka in India. Fans can catch the SL vs SA LIVE Streaming on the SonLiv app while Sony Ten 2 will live telecast the match on TV for the Indian audience.