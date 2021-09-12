Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2021 Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I

Sri Lanka will take on visitors to South Africa in the second T20I at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 12.

The first T20I was a humdinger of a contest, with South Africa emerging victorious by 28 runs. After opting to bat first, the Proteas put up 163 runs on the board, riding on significant contributions from their top order.

In reply, Sri Lanka got off to quite a decent start but wickets fell in clumps which prevented them from chasing what was quite a par total. Dinesh Chandimal’s swashbuckling half-century went in vain as most of the other batsmen failed to play a supporting role.