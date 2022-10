Sri Lanka vs UAE LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier

This clash is expected to garner a lot of interest as this happens to be a do-or-die match for both UAE and Sri Lanka. Asian champions Lanka faced a shock loss against Namibia while UAE lost their opener against Netherlands. Both sides lost their opener and now could face an early exit if they lose. Both sides are well-matched and a cracker is expected.

SL vs UAE Live Streaming Details:

For the viewers in India, this game will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live Streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

SL vs UAE Probable Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera

UAE: Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind (wk), CP Rizwan (c), Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed

United Arab Emirates Squad: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Kashif Daud, Vriitya Aravind(w), Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza, Aryan Lakra, Alishan Sharafu, Sabir Ali

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Charith Asalanka, Jeffrey Vandersay