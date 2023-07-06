Home

Sports

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: Sri Lanka vs West Indies Dream 11 Prediction, Pitch Report And More

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: Sri Lanka vs West Indies Dream 11 Prediction, Pitch Report And More

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: The ICC World Cup Qualifier Super Six match will take place on July 7 in Harare. Sri Lanka have already made their way to the tournament finals.

Sri Lanka will clash with the West Indies at the Harare Sports Club.

The ICC World Cup Qualifier Super Six round is tapering to an end and the final match will see two former world champions lock horns. However, this encounter holds no significance in the qualification race. The table-toppers Sri Lanka will face the two-time world champions, West Indies, at the Harare Sports Club this Friday. Sri Lanka have already qualified while West Indies have been eliminated from the tournament. As such, Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood could make few changes to perfect his playing XI ahead of the summit clash on Sunday. Sri Lanka have already made it to the ICC World Cup, set to be held in India later this year.

Trending Now

For the West Indies, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph have flown back home to prepare for the Test series against India. The rest of the squad need to find inspiration to put forward a much-improved performance.

You may like to read

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Toss: The ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match toss between Sri Lanka and West Indies will take place at 12 PM IST. The game will start at 12:30 PM.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Date: July 7, Friday.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shai Hope

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Kusal Mendis, Shai Hope

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Brandon King

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Dhananjay de Silva

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain & wicket-keeper), Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Pitch Report:

The fixture at Harare has the chance to turn into a high scoring thriller. Both teams boast of a terrific batting line-up. Bowlers could find it tough to reign in their opponents. The Harare Sports Club has seen scores over 300 in four out of eight games during the ICC World Cup Qualifier.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES