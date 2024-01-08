Home

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Match on Laptop, TV And Desktop

Here are the details of when and where to watch the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe online and on TV in India.

SL vs ZIM, Live Streaming 1st ODI: After the first ODI washed out now Sri Lanka will again lock horns against Zimbabwe for the 2nd ODI match which will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. There are 50 per cent chance that rain will spoil the clash. Before the rain washed out the clash, Sri Lanka were looking confident as they removed 2 wickets inside 3 overs the side are looking hot favorites.

What time is Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday (January 8) from 2:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match going to be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Where can I watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match on TV?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match?

Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match will be available on the Fancode Website and App.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Pramod Madushan

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande(w), Ryan Burl, Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tapiwa Mufudza, Wellington Masakadza, Joylord Gumbie, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe

