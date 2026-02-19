Home

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 38 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch SL vs ZIM in India online and on TV channel

SL vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 38 LIVE: Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be aiming to finish on top of their group with a win at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, with both sides already qualifying to the Super 8 stages.

Zimbabwe will take on Sri Lanka in match no. 38 of T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo. (Source: X)

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Co-hosts Sri Lanka will look to emulate Team India and march into the Super 8 stages with an all-win record as they face Zimbabwe in their final Group B match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. The winner of this contest will finish on top of Group B but it will only be for bragging rights as Sri Lanka will be part of Group 2 in Super 8 and Zimbabwe are in Group 1 whether they win or lose this match.

Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe team have managed to punch above their weight and their stunning win over former champions Australia have helped them book their place in the Super 8 stage. A wash-out against Ireland in their last game against Ireland was enough to progress to the next round.

Sri Lanka ensured that Zimbabwe will be in prime position to reach the Super 8 after their massive eight-wicket win over Australia thanks to Pathum Nissanka’s maiden World Cup century. “We played, I think, almost perfect batting innings. So, Pathum played one of the better T20 knocks that you’ll see. And Kusal (Mendis) has been very consistent and he’s been doing that for us again and again. Again Pawan (Rathnayake) was really good. So everything went to the plan. So as I said it was a really good game to have. So that’s it basically,” Sri Lanka batting coach Vikram Rathour said in the pre-match press conference in Colombo.

The Lankans have won two of their last three T20 matches against Zimbabwe, including a nine-wicket win in Rawalpindi the last time that the two sides faced off. The home team are, however, battling injury issues with Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana both ruled out of the tournament.

The home team will be tempted to rest pacer Dushmantha Chameera and replace him with Dilshan Madushanka – who has come into the squad as replacement of injured Pathirana.

We take on the hosts Sri Lanka in our final Group B match of the @ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The match starts at 11.30 am (Zimbabwe time).#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9B27Iv6pIz — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) February 19, 2026

Here are all the details about Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 38…

When is Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 38 going to take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 38 will take place on Thursday, February 19.

Where is Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 38 going to take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 38 will be held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 38 start?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 38 will begin at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 38 LIVE on TV in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 38 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 38 in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 38 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 38 Predicted 11

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dushmantha Chameera/Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

