Colombo: Sri Lanka on Thursday edged Pakistan by one run in a last-ball thriller of the second semifinal of the Women's Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) on Thursday to set up a meeting with India in the final of the multi-nation event on Saturday. After winning the semi-final against Pakistan Sri Lanka cricketers celebrated the victory in a unique style the cricketers were seen dancing on their local song.

Here is the video of Sri Lanka cricketers celebrating after Semi Final victory against Pakistan:

#ApeKello celebrating in style 💃 Sri Lanka qualified for the finals of the Women’s #AsiaCup2022 after winning against Pakistan by 1 run. pic.twitter.com/WXHkGcQJdd — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 13, 2022

Needing nine runs to win from the last over, which became three runs off the final ball, Nida Dar was run-out while attempting to take a second run, as Pakistan managed to make 121/6 in their 20 overs, falling just a run short of Sri Lanka’s 122/6 in 20 overs.

Electing to bat first, though captain Chamari Athapaththu fell for ten early in the innings, other batters stepped up when it mattered the most. There was a 50-run partnership between Harshitha Madavi (35 off 41 balls, one four) and Nilakshi de Silva (14 off 27 balls) for the third wicket.

Apart from the duo, opener Anushka Sanjeewani made 26 off 21 balls, which included one four and one six. For Pakistan, left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu bagged figures of 3/17 while spinners Sadia Iqbal, Nida Dar and right-arm fast bowler Aiman Anwer took one wicket each.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 122/6 in 20 overs (Harshitha Madavi 35, Anushka Sanjeewani 26; Nashra Sandhu 3/17) beat Pakistan 121/6 in 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 42, Nida Dar 26; Inoka Ranaweera 2/17) by one run