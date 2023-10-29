By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Injury-Hit Sri Lanka Suffer Major Blow As In-Form Racer Ruled Out For Rest Of ODI World Cup 2023
Lahiru Kumara was the star pacer for Sri Lanka during their win against defending champions England in the ODI World Cup 2023.
New Delhi: Already ravaged by injuries, Sri Lanka were dealt with another major blow with in-form quick Lahiru Kumara ruled out for the rest of ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Kumara, who starred with 3/35 in the win against defending champions England, hurt his left thigh during Sri Lanka’s training session in Pune ahead of their crucial clash against Afghanistan. Kumara has been replaced by fellow pacer Dushmantha Chameera.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.