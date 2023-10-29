Home

Sports

Injury-Hit Sri Lanka Suffer Major Blow As In-Form Racer Ruled Out For Rest Of ODI World Cup 2023

Lahiru Kumara was the star pacer for Sri Lanka during their win against defending champions England in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Lahiru Kumara was one of the in-form pacers for Sri Lanka in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Already ravaged by injuries, Sri Lanka were dealt with another major blow with in-form quick Lahiru Kumara ruled out for the rest of ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Kumara, who starred with 3/35 in the win against defending champions England, hurt his left thigh during Sri Lanka’s training session in Pune ahead of their crucial clash against Afghanistan. Kumara has been replaced by fellow pacer Dushmantha Chameera.

