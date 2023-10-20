Home

Sports

Matheesha Pathirana Likely to be Ruled Out of ODI WC 2023 Due to THIS Reason – REPORT

Big setback for Sri Lanka with Pathirana set to be ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of ODI World Cup 2023 (Image: IANS)

Chennai: In what may come as a massive setback for the Sri Lankan cricket team, fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana could be ruled out of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 completely due to a shoulder injury. The 20-year-old didn’t feature in SL’s last match against Australia and is in all probability going to miss the game against the Netherlands on Saturday. With his uncanny action, he could have been one of the key players for his side. As per a report, Pathirana started complaining about his shoulder after the Pakistan game itself. He has been taking scans and is being monitored by the physios all the time but his condition has not improved.

Meanwhile, The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday added former captain Angelo Matthews and Dushmantha Chameera as travelling reserves and the duo will join the team on Friday morning.

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera will join the team in India as traveling reserves. The Sri Lanka Cricket Selectors took this decision in order to ensure that the team has ready replacements in place to face contingencies, such as… pic.twitter.com/k6g3hm7vBA — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 19, 2023

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera will join the team in India as travelling reserves. The Sri Lanka Cricket Selectors took this decision in order to ensure that the team has ready replacements in place to face contingencies, such as an injury to an existing squad member,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Sri Lanka have lost all three of their games in the tournament and could exit the semis race quickly. They would look to bounce back on Saturday against Netherlands.

