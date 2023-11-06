Sri Lankan Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe Sacks National Cricket Board (SLC) Amid Poor Show In ODI World Cup 2023

Home

Sri Lankan Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe Sacked Cricket Board (SLC) Amid Poor Show In ODI World Cup 2023

Sri Lankan Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe Sacked Cricket Board (SLC) Amid Poor Show In ODI World Cup 2023

New Delhi: Sri Lanka sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe has sacked Sri Lanka cricket board after their poor show in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Sri Lanka is out of the tournament and currently on number seven of the points table.

“An interim committee led by Arjuna Ranatunga has been appointed by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe, to address the ongoing challenges within Sri Lanka Cricket,” reports Daily Mirror.

