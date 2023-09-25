Home

Sri Lanka’s Sachithra Senanayake Granted Bail Over Match-Fixing Allegations

Since being remanded, he has undergone a voice test in connection to telephone conversations, which are part of the investigation.

Colombo: Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake was given bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s court here on Monday. He was arrested by the Sports Corruption Investigation Unit and later remanded by the court early this month over match-fixing allegations, besides being banned from travelling overseas by the court.

He played a solitary Test, 49 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals between 2012 and 2016.The court granted him bail on a couple of personal sureties of Sri Lankan Rupees 5 million each, as he had not attempted to influence evidence against him.

Former cricketer Sachithra Senanayake who was accused of a match-fixing incident, granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate's Court!

Senanayake, an off-spinner, was accused of trying to fix the games of the 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League, during which he had allegedly enticed two players to fix games over the telephone.

