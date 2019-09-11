Amid all the talks of security in Pakistan, the Prime Minister’s Office in Sri Lanka has received a terror threat. This happened hours after the squad announcement was made. Sri Lanka is now going to reassess the security in Pakistan before taking any further action. “The decision (to reassess the security situation) was taken following a warning, the SLC received from the Prime Minister’s Office, sent via the Ministry of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports,” the press release said.

Hence, SLC has been advised to take extreme care, and ‘reassess’ the situation, before embarking on the said tour.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka announced their T20I, ODI team that will tour Pakistan.

Sri Lanka T20I squad for Pakistan tour: D Gunathilaka, S Samarawickrama, A Fernando, O Fernando, S Jayasuriya, A Parera, Dasun Shanaka (C), B Rajpaksa, M Bhanuka, L Madushanka, W Hasaranga, L Sandakan, I Udana, N Pradeep, K Rajitha, L Kumara.

Sri Lanka ODI squad for Pakistan tour: Lahiru Thirimanne (C), D Gunathilaka, S Samarawickrama, A Fernando, O Fernando, S Jayasuriya, D Shanaka, M Bhanuka, A Parera, E Hasaranga, L Sandakan, N Pradeep, I Udana, K Rajitha, L Kumara.