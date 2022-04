SRO vs SKI Dream11 Tips And Prediction Jamaica T10 2022

SRO vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction, Jamaica T10 2022 Fantasy Hints Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain – Surrey Royals vs Surrey Kings, Playing 11s For Today's Match Sabina Park, Kingston at 9.15 PM IST April 21, Thursday

TOSS – The Jamaica T10 2022 toss between Surrey Royals vs Surrey Kings will take place at 8.45 PM (IST).

Time – 09:15 PM

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica Pitch

SRO vs SKI Dream 11 Team

K Wilson, J Blackwood, B King, K Lewis, N Bonner, A McCarthy, B Barnes, P Salmon, J Royal, N Gordon, E Ohar

Captain: N Bonner Vice Captain: A McCarthy

SKO vs SKI Probable Playing XIs

Surrey Royals: Brandon King (c), Jamie Hay, Javelle Glen, Leighton Leslie, Leroy Lug, Nkrumah Bonner, Rushane Gordon, Ryan Francis, Carlos Brown, Raewin Senior, Romaine Morrison, Everton Oharo, Malik Thompson, Nicholson Gordon, Pete Salmon

Surrey Kings: Andre McCarthy, Kennar Lewis, Kenroy Williams, Kirk Mckenzie, Brad Barnes, Jermaine Blackwood (c), Xavier Burton, Aldane Thomas (Wk), Kymani Wilson (Wk), Oraine Williams (Wk), Andre Dennis, Jeavor Royal, Patrick Harty, Romario Edwards, Shalome Parnell