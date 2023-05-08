Home

SS vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Saffron Strikers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, Today’s Playing 11s at National Cricket Stadium, West Indies at 12 AM IST May 9 Tuesday

Here is the Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Team Prediction - T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and SS vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, SS vs BLB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SS vs BLB Probable XIs Spice Isle T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Saffron Strikers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, Fantasy Playing Tips -Spice Isle T10.

SS vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

SS vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10

TOSS: The Spice Isle T10 toss between Saffron Strikers and Bay Leaf Blasters will take place at 11.30 PM IST – on May 8.

Time: 12 AM IST, May 9.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, West Indies

SS vs BLB Dream11 Team

Darel Cyrus, Jamie Buddy, Kem Charles, Yusuf Jasat, Devon Smith(c), Heron Campbell(vc), Denis Smith, Noel Shaba, Jervin Gian Benjamin, Rishon Williams, Richard Rogers

SS vs BLB Probable Playing XIs

Saffron Strikers: Stephen Naitram, Jervin Gian Benjamin(WK), Rishon Williams, Ryan John, Matthew Anil, Delaney Alexander, Darel Cyrus(C), Jamie Buddy, Kem Charles, Yusuf Jasat, Javel St.Paul

Bay Leaf Blasters: Devon Smith(C), Heron Campbell, Denis Smith(WK), Noel Shaba, Benjamin Wavel, Belfon Nyron, Clint Croney, Kharmal Hamilton, Andrew Kelshon, Alvin Ramnauth, Richard Rogers.

SS vs BLB Squads

Saffron Strikers: Stephen Naitram, Jervin Gian Benjamin(WK), Rishon Williams, Ryan John, Matthew Anil, Delaney Alexander, Darel Cyrus(C), Jamie Buddy, Kem Charles, Yusuf Jasat, Javel St.Paul, Nicoby John, Roland Cato, Shermon Lewis

Bay Leaf Blasters: Devon Smith(C), Heron Campbell, Denis Smith(WK), Noel Shaba, Benjamin Wavel, Belfon Nyron, Clint Croney, Kharmal Hamilton, Andrew Kelshon, Alvin Ramnauth, Richard Rogers, Augustine Camron, Nelon Pascal

