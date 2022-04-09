SS vs BLB Dream11 Tips And Prediction Spice Isle T10 Series

SS vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, Spice Isle T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Saffron Strikers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, Playing 11s For Today's Match St George's, Grenada, at 12 AM IST April 9, Saturday:

SS vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, SS vs BLB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SS vs BLB Playing 11s Spice Isle T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Saffron Strikers vs Bay Leaf, Fantasy Playing Tips – Spice Isle T10 Series.

TOSS – The Spice Isle T10 Series toss between Saffron Strikers vs Bay Leaf Blasters will take place at 11:30 PM (IST).

Time – 12:00 AM

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

SS vs BLB My Dream11 Team

Lendon Lawrence, Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Dillon Douglas, Nickozi St.Hillaire, Kavem Hodge (c), Ryan John, Mickel Joseph (vc), Nelon Pascal, Kem Charles, Richard Rogers

SS vs BLB Predicted XI

Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence (wk), Heron Campbell, Dillon Douglas, Mickel Joseph, Ryan John (c), Jevon Andrew, Kem Charles, Jelani George, Nicoby John, Darius Martin, Josh Thomas

Bay Leaf Blasters: Jerlani Robinson, Kavem Hodge, Devon Smith (c), Amikel Dubissette, Kayden Felix, Divonie Smith, Shermon Lewis, Nelon Pascal, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith, Nickozi St.Hillaire