TOSS – The Spice Isle T10 Series toss between Saffron Strikers vs Cinnamon Pacers will take place at 8:45 PM (IST).

Time – 9:15 PM

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

SS vs CP My Dream11 Team

Mickel Joseph(C), Javed Hazzard(VC), Alick Athanaze, D. Douglas, Desron Maloney, Ryan John, Micah Narine, D. Martin, K. Charles, J. Thomas, J. Taylor

SS vs CP Squads

Saffron Strikers: Jelani George, Jenson Phillip, John Olive, Kem Charles, Kendel George, Laurie Williams, Lendon Lawrence, Mickel Joseph, Nickozi St Hillaire, Ray Charles, Ryan John, Samora Fraser, Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses

Cinnamon Pacers: Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams