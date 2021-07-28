SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction TNPL T20

Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Dream11 Team Prediction TNPL T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SS vs CSG at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Bangalore. In the match of TNPL T20, Salem Spartans will take on Chepauk Super Gillies at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Bangalore, on Monday. The TNPL T20 SS vs CSG match will start at 03:30 PM IST – July 28. The excitement of the T20 cricket continues with TNPL T20. Here is the Tamil Nadu Premier League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips and SS vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction, SS vs CSG Fantasy Cricket Prediction game, SS vs CSG Probable XIs Tamil Nadu Premier League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Fantasy Playing Tips – Tamil Nadu Premier League.

TOSS: The TNPL T20 toss between Salem Spartans and Chepauk Super Gillies will take place at 03:00 AM IST.

Time: 03:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Bangalore.

SS vs CSG My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Narayan Jagadeesan (C)

Batsmen – Uthirasamy Sasidev, KH Gopinath, Daryl Ferrario, S Abishiek

All-rounders – Rajagopal Sathish, Vijay Shankar (VC), Manimaran Siddharth

Bowlers – Murugan Ashwin, D Rahul, Ganeshan Periyaswamy

SS vs CSG Probable Playing XIs

Salem Spartans: Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin, Hari Gopinath, Daryl Ferrario©, S Abishiek, Akshay Srinivasan, Umashankar Sushil(wk), B Praanesh, M Ganesh Moorthi, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, Ravi Karthikeyan

Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi©, Narayan Jagadeesan(wk), S Sujay, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Manimaran Siddharth, Rahul Dev, R Alexander

SS vs CSG Squads

Salem Spartans: Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin, Hari Gopinath, Daryl Ferrario©, S Abishiek, Akshay Srinivasan, Umashankar Sushil(wk), B Praanesh, M Ganesh Moorthi, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, Ravi Karthikeyan, Abhinav Vishnu, Kishore Gawand, A Aarif

Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi©, Narayan Jagadeesan(wk), S Sujay, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Manimaran Siddharth, Rahul Dev, R Alexander, Vijaykumar S, B Arun, Sandeep Warrier

