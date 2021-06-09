SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SS vs GG at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 30 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Saffron Strikers will lock horns with the Ginger Generals at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada on Friday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 SS vs GG match will start at 11:30 PM IST – June 9. Saffron Strikers are in red-hot form in the inaugural season of the Spice Isle T10 tournament. They have had six wins in nine games so far. On the other hand, Ginger Generals are having a mixed season with four wins and four defeats. They are currently at the third spot on the points table and are aiming for a playoff spot. Here are the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, SS vs GG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SS vs GG Probable XIs Dream11 Spice Isle T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Spice Isle T10. Also Read - CC vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10: Captain, Vice-captain - Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers Match 29, Today's Playing 11s, Team News From National Stadium at 9:30 PM IST June 9 Wednesday

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Ginger Generals and Saffron Strikers will take place at 11 PM IST – June 9. Also Read - NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction Spice Isle T10 Match 28: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips - Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, Playing 11s, Team News From National Stadium at 7 PM IST June 9 Wednesday

Time: 11:30 PM IST. Also Read - PSV vs KSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice-captain - PSV Hann-Munden vs Kummerfelder Sportverein, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Match 36 at Kiel Ground at 6:30 PM IST June 9 Wednesday

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

SS vs GG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lendon Lawrence (C)

Batsmen – Roland Cato, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Benjamin Wavel

All-rounders – Mc Donald Daniel (VC), Ryan John, Mickel Joseph, Kem Charles

Bowlers – John Olive, Edward Larry, Pascal Nelon

SS vs GG Probable Playing 11s

Saffron Strikers: Ryan John (C), Kern Charles, Samora Fraser, Jelani George, Kendel George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (wk), Shermon Lewis, John Olive, St Nickozi Hillaire, Laurie Williams.

Ginger Generals: Roland Cato (C), Benjamin Wavel (wk), Brathwaite Jaheim, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil, McDonald Daniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus.

SS vs GG Squads

Saffron Strikers: Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Kendel George, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Laurie Williams, John Olive and Jenson Phillip.

Ginger Generals: Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato, Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GG Dream11 Team/ SS Dream11 Team/ Ginger Generals Dream11 Team Prediction/ Saffron Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Spice Isle T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.