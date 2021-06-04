SS vs GG Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SS vs GG at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 14 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Saffron Strikers will lock horns with the Ginger Generals at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada on Friday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 SS vs GG match will start at 9:30 PM IST – June 4. Saffron Strikers currently hold the second position on the points table after having won two out of their four matches so far. On the other hand, Ginger Generals are at the third spot in the league table with a similar record but a slightly poor net run rate. Here is the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, SS vs GG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SS vs GG Probable XIs Dream11 Spice Isle T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Spice Isle T10.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Ginger Generals and Saffron Strikers will take place at 9 PM IST – June 4.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

SS vs GG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lendon Lawrence

Batsmen – Roland Cato, Nickozi Hillaire, Alex Moses, Benjamin Wavel

All-rounders – Ryan John, Mickel Joseph, Kem Charles (C)

Bowlers – Edward Larry (VC), Redhead Nicklaus, Pascal Nelon

SS vs GG Probable Playing 11s

Saffron Strikers: Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, John Olive, Jenson Phillip.

Ginger Generals: Roland Cato (C), Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (wk), McDaniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus.

SS vs GG Squads

Saffron Strikers: Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Kendel George, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Laurie Williams, John Olive and Jenson Phillip.

Ginger Generals: Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato, Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan.

