Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Fantasy Football Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Match SS vs LAF at CenturyLink Field: In the highly-anticipated battle in Major League Soccer tournament on Sunday night, Seattle Sounders FC will take on Los Angeles FC at the CenturyLink Field on August 31 in India. The Major League Soccer SS vs LAF match will kick-off at 7.30 AM IST. Seattle Sounders will be playing hosts to Los Angeles FC in the upcoming fixture of the Major League Soccer (MLS). The league was brought to a halt for a week due to ongoing protests of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. In terms of standings, Seattle are currently at the second spot in the Western Conference while being five points behind Kansas City having played two less games as well. In their previous MLS encounter, Sounders put on an impressive performance against Portland Timbers to win the game by a 3-0 scoreline. On the other hand, Los Angeles FC, will be eager to be more towards the consistent side of things as they've managed to win just two of their last six games so far.

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC will start at 7.30 AM IST.

Venue: CenturyLink Field.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: K Vermeer

Defenders: K Leerdam, S O’Neill, T Blackmon

Midfielders: C Roldan, G Svensson, Brian Rodriguez, L Blessing

Forwards: Raul Ruidiaz (VC), B Wright Phillips, Diego Rossi (c)

SS vs LAF Predicted Playing XIs

Seattle Sounders: Stefan Frei, Trey Muse, Stefan Cleveland, Joevin Jones, Shane O’Neill, Kelvin Leerdam, Alex Roldan, Nouhou Tolo, Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez-Andrade, Nicolas Lodeiro.

LAFC: Kenneth Vermeer, Eddie Segura, Dejan Jakovic, Jordan Harvey, Tristan Blackmon, Francisco Ginella, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Latif Blessing, Diego Rossi, Brian Rodríguez, Carlos Vela.

SS vs LAF SQUADS

Seattle Sounders FC (SS): Stefan Frei, Trey Muse, Stefan Cleveland, Joevin Jones, Shane O’Neill, Kelvin Leerdam, Alex Roldan, Nouhou Tolo, Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez-Andrade, Nicolas Lodeiro, Gustav Svensson, Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo, Miguel Ibarra, Handwalla Bwana, Jordy Delem, Daniel Leyva, Shandon Hopeau, Raul Ruidiaz, Jordan Morris, Will Bruin, Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez, Justin Dhillon.

LAFC (LAF): Kenneth Vermeer, Pablo Sisniega, Philip Ejimadu, Jordan Harvey, Eddie Segura, Danilo Silva, Diego Palacios, Mohamed El-Munir, Dejan Jakovic, Latif Blessing, Francisco Ginella, José Cifuentes, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Alejandro Guido, Bryce Duke, Eduard Atuesta, Daniel Musovski, Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela, Brian Rodríguez, Adrien Perez, Tristan Blackmon, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Adama Diomande.

