Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SS vs LAF at CenturyLink Field: In the highly-anticipated battle in Major League Soccer tournament on Monday night, Seattle Sounders FC will take on Los Angeles FC in Round 16 match at the CenturyLink Field on July 28 in India. The Major League Soccer SS vs LAF match will kick-off at 8.30 AM IST. Seattle Sounders started their campaign with a draw followed by a loss made a winning comeback in the last match. On the other hand, Los Angeles FC won one match and played two draws in the group stage.

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC will start at 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: CenturyLink Field.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: S Frei

Defenders: D Jakovic, E Segura, T Blackmon

Midfielders: N Loderio, B Rodriguez, M Kaye, H Bwana

Forwards: B Wright-Phillips, D Rossi (vc), J Morris (C)

SS vs LAF Predicted Playing XIs

Seattle Sounders FC: Stefan Frei, Trey Muse, Stefan Cleveland, Joevin Jones, Shane O’Neill, Kelvin Leerdam, Alex Roldan, Nouhou Tolo, Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez-Andrade, Nicolas Lodeiro.

LAFC: Kenneth Vermeer, Eddie Segura, Dejan Jakovic, Jordan Harvey, Tristan Blackmon, Francisco Ginella, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Latif Blessing, Diego Rossi, Brian Rodríguez, Carlos Vela.

SS vs LAF SQUADS

Seattle Sounders FC (SS): Stefan Frei, Trey Muse, Stefan Cleveland, Joevin Jones, Shane O’Neill, Kelvin Leerdam, Alex Roldan, Nouhou Tolo, Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez-Andrade, Nicolas Lodeiro, Gustav Svensson, Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo, Miguel Ibarra, Handwalla Bwana, Jordy Delem, Daniel Leyva, Shandon Hopeau, Raul Ruidiaz, Jordan Morris, Will Bruin, Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez, Justin Dhillon.

LAFC (LAF): Kenneth Vermeer, Pablo Sisniega, Philip Ejimadu, Jordan Harvey, Eddie Segura, Danilo Silva, Diego Palacios, Mohamed El-Munir, Dejan Jakovic, Latif Blessing, Francisco Ginella, José Cifuentes, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Alejandro Guido, Bryce Duke, Eduard Atuesta, Daniel Musovski, Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela, Brian Rodríguez, Adrien Perez, Tristan Blackmon, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Adama Diomande.

