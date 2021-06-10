SS vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SS vs NW at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 31 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Saffron Strikers will lock horns with the Nutmeg Warriors at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada on Thursday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 SS vs NW match will start at 7 PM IST IST – June 10. Both the teams ended in the top-four slot. Saffron Strikers had a splendid run during the league stages. They played 10 matches, out of which they won seven, lost two, and managed to draw one. On the other hand, Nutmeg Warriors just about made it into the semis with their two back-to-back wins. They have also played 10 matches, out of which they won four, lost five. Here is the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SS vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, SS vs NW Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SS vs NW Probable XIs Dream11 Spice Isle T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Spice Isle T10. Also Read - WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips - West Indies vs South Africa, Playing 11s, Team News And Squads From Daren Sammy National Stadium at 7:30 PM IST June 10 Thursday

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Nutmeg Warriors and Saffron Strikers will take place at 6:30 PM IST – June 10. Also Read - PSV vs KSV Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Fantasy Tips - PSV Hann-Munden vs Kummerfelder Sportverein Match 40, Probable Playing 11s, Team News From Kiel Ground at 6:30 PM IST June 10 Thursday

Time: 7 PM IST IST. Also Read - NIG-W vs BOT-W Dream11 Team Prediction Kwibuka Women's T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips - Nigeria Women vs Botswana Women, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 10 From Gahanga International Stadium at 5:20 PM IST June 10 Thursday

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

SS vs NW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lendon Lawrence (VC)

Batsmen – Seandell Regis, Mickel Joseph, Akeem Alexis, Nickozi St. Hillaire

All-rounders – Andre Fletcher (C), Ryan John, Darel Cyrus

Bowlers – Haston Jackson, Laurie Williams, Sheldon Joseph

SS vs NW Probable Playing 11s

Saffron Strikers: Ryan John, Samora Fraser, Jelani George, Kendel George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (wk), Shermon Lewis, John Olive, Jenson Phillip, St Nickozi Hillaire, Laurie Williams.

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis, Jevon Andrew (wk), Samuel Charles, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald Mc Donald, Seandell Regis, Isaiah Simon, Josh Thomas.

SS vs NW Squads

Saffron Strikers: Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Kendel George, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Laurie Williams, John Olive and Jenson Phillip.

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (C), Akeem Alexis, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NW Dream11 Team/ SS Dream11 Team/ Nutmeg Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction/ Saffron Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Spice Isle T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.