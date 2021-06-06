SS vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SS vs NW at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 14 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Saffron Strikers will lock horns with the Nutmeg Warriors at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada on Sunday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 SS vs NW match will start at 11:30 PM IST – June 6. Saffron Strikers are in red-hot form in the Spice Isle T10. With seven points and a net run rate of +1.571, they are currently atop the points table. They started their campaign with a couple of big wins before losing two in a row. On the other hand, Nutmeg Warriors won their first T10 game by 10 wickets before losing three in a row. But they managed to register a win over the Bay Leaf Blasters to keep themselves alive.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Nutmeg Warriors and Saffron Strikers will take place at 11 PM IST – June 6.

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

SS vs NW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lendon Lawrence

Batsmen – Seandell Regis, Alex Moses, Nickozi St. Hillaire

All-rounders – Andre Fletcher (C), Akeem Alexis (VC), Kem Charles, Mickel Joseph

Bowlers – Darel Cyrus, Laurie Williams, Shermon Lewis

SS vs NW Probable Playing 11s

Saffron Strikers: Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Samora Fraser, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (wk), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, John Olive, Jenson Phillip, Nickozi St.Hillaire, Laurie Williams.

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (C), Akeem Alexis, Jevon Andrew (wk), Darel Cyrus, Riddick Hayling, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Dane Murray, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas.

SS vs NW Squads

Saffron Strikers: Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Kendel George, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Laurie Williams, John Olive and Jenson Phillip.

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (C), Akeem Alexis, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph.

