SS vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2022

SS vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain – Salem Spartans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, Playing 11s For Today's Match Salem Cricket Stadium, 7:15 PM IST July 21, Thu

Here is the Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SS vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction, SS vs RTW Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SS vs RTW Playing 11s Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 League, SS vs RTW, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers T20I, SS vs RTW Dream11, SS vs RTW Best team, SS vs RTW Dream11 Latest News, SS vs RTW Best players, SS vs RTW .

TOSS – The toss between Salem Spartans and Ruby Trichy Warriors will take place at 6.45 PM IST

Time – 7:15 PM IST



Venue: Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, Salem

SS vs RTW My Dream 11 Team

A Ganesh (V.C), A Srinivasan, K Gopinath, N Rajagopal, A Dhas, D Ferrario (C), A Krishna, R Shah, P Sarvana Kumar, M Ashwin and G Periyaswamy.

SS vs RTW Probable Playing XI

Salem Spartans: Jafar Jamal, Gopinath, S Ganesh (wk), Akshay Srinivasan, S Abishiek, Daryl Ferrario, Murugan Ashwin (c), M Ganesh Moorthi, Ravi Karthikeyan, G Kishoor and G Periyaswamy.

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Murali Vijay, Santosh Shiv, Amit Sathvik, Nidish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Antony Dhas, S Gokul Moorthi, P Sarvana Kumar, Ajay Krishna, Rahil Shah (c) and M Poiyamozhi.