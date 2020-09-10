Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Match SS vs SJ at CenturyLink Field: In the highly-anticipated battle in Major League Soccer tournament on Thursday night, Seattle Sounders FC will take on San Jose Earthquakes at the CenturyLink Field on September 11 in India. The Major League Soccer SS vs SJ match will kick-off at 7.30 AM IST. Seattle Sounders will be playing hosts to San Jose Earthquakes in the upcoming Major League Soccer fixture. Sounders have been one of the top teams in the MLS regular season and are third in the Western Conference standings. The hosts will start as favourites in the upcoming contest, having lost only two of their nine league games so far and a win will propel them closer to the top spot.

On the other hand, San Jose Earthquakes have been disappointing in the regular season and are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The visitors have won only two of their eight games so far. With that being said, here is the Dream11 Football Prediction for the Major League Soccer SS vs SJ match ahead.

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes will start at 7.30 AM IST – September 11.

Venue: CenturyLink Field.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Stefan Frei

Defenders: Kelvin Leerdam, Joevin Jones, Paul Marie

Midfielders: Valeri Qazaishvili, Nicolas Lodeiro (VC), Joao Paulo, Cristian Espinoza

Forwards: Chris Wondolowski, Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz (C)

SS vs SJ Predicted Playing XIs

Seattle Sounders FC: Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O’Neill, Joevin Jones; Joao Paulo, Jordy Delem; Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz.

San Jose Earthquakes: Daniel Vega; Paul Marie, Florian Jungwirth, Oswaldo Alanis, Marcos Lopez; Cristian Espinoza, Jackson Yuelli, Judson, Valeri Qazaishvili; Chris Wondolowski, Danny Hoesen.

SS vs SJ SQUADS

Seattle Sounders FC (SS): Stefan Frei, Trey Muse, Stefan Cleveland, Joevin Jones, Shane O’Neill, Kelvin Leerdam, Alex Roldan, Nouhou Tolo, Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez-Andrade, Nicolas Lodeiro, Gustav Svensson, Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo, Miguel Ibarra, Handwalla Bwana, Jordy Delem, Daniel Leyva, Shandon Hopeau, Raul Ruidiaz, Jordan Morris, Will Bruin, Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez, Justin Dhillon.

San Jose Earthquakes (SJ): Matt Bersano, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega, Oswaldo Alanis, Nick Lima, Jacob Akanyirige, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson, Shea Salinas, Guram Kashia, Marcos Lopez, Paul Marie, Tanner Beason, Casey Walls, Eric Calvillo, Luis Felipe, Gilbert Fuentes, Valeri Qazaishvili, Jackson Yueill, Siad Haji, Judson, Cristian Espinoza, Carlos Fierro, Chris Wondolowski, Magnus Eriksson, Danny Hoesen, Cade Cowell, Andres Rios.

