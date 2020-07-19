SS vs VAN Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Seattle Sounders FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match SS vs VAN at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex: The season got underway from February 29 and was to end on October 4, 2020 before the coronavirus wreaked the original schedule. The organisers announced a one-off MLS is Back Tournament which will be a precursor to the return of the league. 24 out of 26 MLS teams are taking part in the event. The two teams to have withdrawn include Nashville SC and FC Dallas as several of their players tested positive for the coronavirus. Like other events across the world, this is also being held behind the closed doors from July 8 to August 11. Also Read - MSF vs TUH Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Frankfurt: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips MSC Frankfurt vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main in Frankfurt at 9:30 PM IST Sunday July 19

Kick-Off Time: The MLS is Back Tournament match between Seattle Sounders FC and Vancouver Whitecaps will start at 8 AM IST Also Read - MUN vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction FA Cup: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Manchester United vs Chelsea Football Match at Wembley Stadium 10:30 PM IST July 19

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Also Read - ALA vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Alaves vs FC Barcelona Football Match at Mendizorrotza Stadium 8:30 PM IST July 19 Sunday

SS vs VAN My Dream11 Team

C Roldan (captain), J Morris (vice-captain), M Crepeau, Y Gomez A, X Arreaga, N Tolo, H In Beom, J Delem, N Lodeiro, C Dajome, R Ruidiaz

SS vs VAN SQUADS

Seattle Sounders FC: Kelvin Leerdam, Stefan Frei, Trey Muse, Alex Roldan, Stefan Cleveland, Gustav Svensson, Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo, Miguel Ibarra, Handwalla Bwana, Jordy Delem, Daniel Leyva, Shandon Hopeau, Raul Ruidiaz, Jordan Morris, Will Bruin, Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez, Justin Dhillon, Joevin Jones, Shane O’Neill, Nouhou Tolo, Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez-Andrade, Nicolas Lodeiro

Vancouver Whitecaps: Jasser Khmiri, Bryan Meredith, Maxime Crépeau, Thomas Hasal, Cristián Gutiérrez, David Milinkovic, Andy Rose, Leonard Owusu, Janio Bikel, Ryan Raposo, Ranko Veselinovic, Erik Godoy, Jakob Nerwinski, Gianfranco Facchineri, Hwang In-Beom, Georges Mukumbilwa, Damiano Pecile, Lucas Cavallini, Cristián Dájome, Fredy Montero, Derek Cornelius, Thelonius Bair, Yordy Reyna, Tosaint Ricketts, Russell Teibert, Patrick Metcalfe, Ali Adnan, Simon Colyn, Michael Baldisimo

