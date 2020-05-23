Dream11 Team Prediction

SSB vs INC Korean Football League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today’s Suwon Bluewings vs Incheon United Match at Suwon World Cup Stadium 1:00 PM IST May 23 Saturday: Also Read - PHG vs SE Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Football League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Pohang Steelers vs FC Seoul Match at Pohang Steel Yard 4:00 PM IST May 22 Friday

The 2020 K League 1 is South Korea’s top-flight domestic football competition. The season was to start from February 29 and run till October 4 but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in suspension. The new date for its start was later fixed to be May 8. 12 teams will be contesting for the title including Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Ulsan Hyundai, FC Seoul, Pohang Steelers, Daegu FC, Gangwon FC, Sangju Sangmu, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Seongnam FC, Incheon United, Busan IPark and Gwangju FC. Also Read - SSMG vs GNGW Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Football League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's SANGJU Sangmu vs Gangwon FC Match at Sangju Civic Stadium 10:30 AM IST May 16

What: Suwon Bluewings vs Incheon United Also Read - GNGW vs SE Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Football League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Gangwon FC vs FC Seoul Match at Chuncheon Songam Sports Town 1:00 PM IST May 10

When: May 23, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Suwon World Cup Stadium

My Dream11 Team

S-Jeong, K Jeong-Ho, B Ko-Seung, A Taggart, S Mugosa, M Jun-Jae, K Do-Hyeok, D Henry, M Ji-Hwan, K Yeon-Su, Y Ki-Hun

Starting XI

Suwon Bluewings (Formation: 3-5-2) – No Dong-Geon (GK); Lee Jong-Sung, Doneil Henry, Park Dae-Won; Myeong Joon-Jae, Kim Min-Woo, Beom Ko-Seung, Yeom Ki-Hun, Chul Hong; Sulejman Krpic, Adam Taggart.

Incheon United (Formation: 5-3-2)– San Jung (GK); Kim Jun-Yub, Kim Yeon-Su, Moon Ji-Hwan, Kim Jeong-Ho, Kim Seong-Ju; Kim Jun-Beom, Lee Woo-Hyuk, Kim Do-Hyuk; Stefan Murgosa, Kim Ho-Nam.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SSB Dream11 Team/ INC Dream11 Team/ Suwon Bluewings Dream11 Team/ Incheon United Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.