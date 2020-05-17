Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Suwon Bluewings vs Ulsan Hyundai Korean League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SSB vs ULS at Suwon World Cup Stadium: In the second game of the new season of Korean League, Suwon Bluewings are all set to welcome Ulsan Hyundai at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on Sunday (May 16). Suwon Bluewings entered the new year of K League 1 with a 1-0 defeat at Jeonbuku Motors. In the previous two league matches of this team, at least five goals were scored. The hosts Suwon looked all solid throughout the game as the game was heading towards a draw. However, a goal from the defending champions in the 84th minute sealed the deal and the Bluewings lost 1-0.

Meanwhile, Ulsan Hyundai started their campaign on an emphatic note beating Sangju Sangmu 4-0 in the first round. They celebrated the win after two matches (1 draw, 1 loss), which cost him the championship title last year. Ulsan would look to stay rampant with their approach in their first away game as well versus Suwon. The live TV or online broadcast of the Korean League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Korean League 2020 match between Sewon Bluewings and Ulsan Hyundai will start at 1 PM IST.

Venue: Suwon World Cup Stadium

My Dream11 Team

GK: N Dong-Geon

DEF: D Henry, D Bulthuis, J Seung-Hyun II

MID: K Min-Uh, L Jong-Seong-Lee, L Sang-Heon, Y Bit-Gram

ST: A Taggart, F Pinto-Junior (C), K In-Seong (VC)

SSB vs ULS Probable Playing XIs

Suwon Bluewings: N Dong Geon (GK); H Chul, D Henry, P Dae Won; K Min Uh, M Jun Jae, L Jong Seong Lee, B Ko Seung; A Taggert, Y Ki Hun, H Han Seok. (3-4-3)

Ulsan Hyundai: J Hyun Woo (GK); K Tae Hwan, D Bulthuis, J Davidson, J Seung Hyun II; L Sang Heon, S Jin Ho, L Chung Yong, Y Bit Gram; K In Seong, F Pinto Junior. (4-4-2)

SSB vs ULS SQUADS

Suwon Bluewings: No Dong-Geon, Park Dae-Won, D. Henry, Myung Jun-Jae, Hong Chul, Lee Jong-Sung, Ko Seung-Beom, Kim Min-Woo, Yeom Ki-Hun, A. Taggart, T. Antonis, Han Eui-Gwon, Han Seok-Hee, Jang Ho-Ik.

Ulsan Hyundai: Jo Hyeon-Woo, J. Davidson, D. Bulthuis, Jung Seung-Hyun, Kim Tae-Hwan, Yoon Bit-Garam, Junior Negao, Sin Jin-Ho, Lee Chung-Yong, Lee Sang-Heon, Koh Myong-Jin, B. Johnsen, Lee Dong-Gyeong.

