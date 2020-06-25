SSCS vs MAC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Mabouya Constrictors Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SSCS vs MAC T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium: After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast that got underway from June 23. In the fifth match of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will take on Mabouya Constrictors at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Thursday. The St Lucia T10 Blast SSCS vs MAC match will start at 8 PM IST.

TOSS – The toss between Soufriere Sulphur City Stars and Mabouya Constrictors will take place at 9:30 PM (IST).

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

SSCS vs MAC My Dream11 Team

Dalius Monrose (captain), Bradely Tisson (vice-captain), Denzel James, Chard Polius, Xytus Emmanuel, Rick Smith, Shani Mesmain, Murgaran Shoulette, Quint Mesmain, Zachary Edmund, Shem Severin

SSCS vs MAC Squads

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Bradely Tisson, Xytus Emmanuel, Sanjay Pamphile, Denver Didier, Wayne Prospere, Quint Mesmain, Tennacy Hippoltye, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Julian Sylvester, Kervell Prospere

Mabouya Constrictors: Murgaran Shoulette, Denzel James, Nean Deterville, Zachary Edmund, Chard Polius, Maius Stanislaus, Shem Severin, Orey Changoo, Rick Smith, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste, Dale Smith, Randal Rithal

