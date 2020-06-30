SSCS vs MRS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Mon Repos Stars Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SSCS vs MRS T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium: After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast that got underway from June 23. In the fifth match of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will take on Mabouya Constrictors at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Thursday. The St Lucia T10 Blast SSCS vs MAC match will start at 8 PM IST. Also Read - Continued Spread of COVID-19 Pandemic Poses Risk to Indian Economy, Says IMF

TOSS – The toss between Soufriere Sulphur City Stars and Mon Repos Stars will take place at 11:30 PM (IST). Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation: After Sanjana Sanghi, Mumbai Police Summons Shekhar Kapur

Time: 12:00 AM IST Also Read - All Apps Must Adhere to India's Data Integrity, Privacy: Niti Aayog CEO

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

SSCS vs MRS My Dream11 Team

Shervin Charles (captain), Hazel Charlery (vice-captain), Sabinus Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Shani Mesmain, Garey Mathurin, Dalius Monrose, Denver Didier, Kevin Augustin, Dichege Henry, Bradely Tisson

SSCS vs MRS Squads

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Quint Mesmain, Denver Didier, Wayne Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Bradley Tisson, Kervell Prospere, Julian Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose

Mon Repos Stars: Sadrack Descartes, Shervin Charles, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Garey Mathurin, Kendal Samuel, Jamal Lesmond, Dichege Henry, Christian Charlery, Kevin Augustin, Sabinus Emmanuel, Evanus Emmanuel, Mervin Wells, Keon Gaston, Craig Emmanuel

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SSCS Dream11 Team/ MRS Dream11 Team/ Soufriere Sulphur City Stars Dream11 Team/ Mon Repos Stars Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.