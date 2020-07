Dream11 Team Prediction

SSCS vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Soufriere Sulphur City stars vs South Castries T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10 PM IST July 2: Also Read - CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Choiseul Clay Pots vs South Castries Lions T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10 PM IST July 1

After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast that got underway from June 23. In the nineteenth match of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Soufriere Sulphur City stars will lock horns with South Castries at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Wednesday. The St Lucia T10 Blast SSCS vs SCL match will start at 10 PM IST. Also Read - BLS vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Laborie Bay Royals T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 12 AM IST July 2

TOSS – The toss between Soufriere Sulphur City stars vs South Castries Lions will take place at 9:30 PM (IST). Also Read - CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mon Repos Stars T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10 PM IST June 29

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

SSCS vs SCL My Dream11 Team

N Leo, J Charles(VC), D Sammy(C), C Callendar, S Mesmain, T Simon, A Antonie, D Didier, X Gabriel, W Prospere, K Prospere

Probable XI

Soufriere Sulphir: Julian Sylvester (WK), Tennacy Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Quint Mesmain, Denver Didier, Zende Lionel

South Castries Lions: Noelle Leo (WK), Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tarrick Edward, Tonius Simon, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptiste, Kemrol Charles, Kester Charlermagne

SQUADS

Soufriere Sulphur (SSCS): Julian Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Grassie, Dalius Monrose, Quint Mesmain, Denver Didier, Zende Lionel, Wayne Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Bradley Tisson, Kervell Prospere

South Castries Lions (SCL): Noelle Leo , Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tarrick Edward, Tonius Simon, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptiste, Kemrol Charles, Kester Charlermagne, Xavier Gabriel, Malcolm Monrose

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SSCS Dream11 Team / SCL Dream11 Team/ Soufriere Sulphur City stars Dream11 Team/ South Castries Lions Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.