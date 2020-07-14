SSD vs JKP Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA, Match 5, ECS T10 Gothenburg – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's HSG vs WZC in Kviberg: The fifth match of the ongoing European Cricket Series in Gothenberg will be played between Seaside CC and Jonkoping CA at 1:30 pm (IST).

Day 1 Results

#Seaside CC (103/4) beat Almhult CC (101/5) by 6 wickets

#Watan Zalmi (73/4) beat Almhult CC (70) by 6 wickets

#Watan Zalmi (74/9) beat Hisingen CC (61/5) by 13 runs

#Hisingen CC (80/4) beat Almhult CC (79/5) by 6 wickets

The Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg is the latest tournament in the ongoing ECS in Sweden. This is the second such event being held in Sweden after the Stockholm series. Seven teams will take part during the five-day affair with Friday being finals day. The league starts from July 13 and will end on July 17 when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and the grand finale will be played. The seven participating teams are Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC.

All matches will be played at Kviberg in Gothenburg.

Toss: The toss between Seaside CC and Jonkoping CA will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg



SSD vs JKP My Dream11 Team

Mokhtar Ghulami (captain), Muhammad Ismail (vice-captain), Imam Shaik, S Murthy, Ashiq Hussian, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Harinder Koranga, Rubal Pathak, Muhammad Qasim, Arfan Arif

SSD vs JKP Squads

Seaside CC: Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shreyas Murthy, Ammar Zafar, Harinder Koranga, Aditya Arora, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Babar Farooq, Ibrahim Khan, Zawar Hussain, Shreyas Murthy, Imam Shaik, Usman Sarwar, Umair Chaudary, Mokhtar Ghulami, Ashiq Hussain

Jonkoping CA: Tariq Bashir, Muhammad Tanveer, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Qasim, Riaz Khan, Mansoor Afzal, Muhammad Munir, Adil Javiad Anand Kelkar, Usman Ali, Mustafa Zabiullah, Noor Husseinkhil, Talha Omer, Bhavya Patel, Rehman Babar, Sahargul Shirzad, Ahmad Sohail Zia

