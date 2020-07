SSK vs SICC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Stockholm Super Kings vs Stockholm International Cricket Club, Match 3, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SSK vs SICC in Marsta Cricket Club: After the ECS Kummerfield, the European Cricket Series continues with its latest tournament in Stockholm's Botkyrka. A total of 10 teams are taking part in the five-day affair. The teams have been divided into two groups of five. Each team plays the other in their respective groups once with the top-two from each progressing to the next stage.

The 10 participating teams are Nacka CC, Stockholm Tigers, Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23, Spanga United Cricket Club, Stockholm Super Kings, Stockholm International Cricket Club, Djurgardens IF Cricketforning, Marsta CC, Varmdo CC and Saltsjobaden Cricket Club.

Toss: The toss between Stockholm Super Kings and Stockholm International Cricket Club will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm



SSK vs SICC My Dream11 Team

Adnan Nazir (captain), Bhargav Mahesh (vice-captain), Usman Afzal, Sarmad Imtiaz, Usman Rafique, Rahul Gowthaman, Zafar Malik, Ganesh Prashanth, Hassan Mehmood, Pradeep Rao, Venkat Natarajan

SSK vs SICC Squads

Stockholm Super Kings: Sembian Sundarpandian, Gokul Balakrishnan, Shyak Balasubramanian, Kamraj Kandasamy, Dakshinamoorthy Muthumanickam, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Pradeep Rao, Preetham Harinath, Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Bala Moni

Stockholm International Cricket Club: Razzaq Abdul, Imran Rizvi, Usman Afzal, Naveed Anjum, Sarmad Imtiaz, Azeem Akhtar, Usman Rafique, Adnan Nazir, Abrar Ahmad, Zafar Malik, Forqaan Hameed, Abu Darda, Bilal Muhammad, Yaseen Saleemi, Imran Syed, Saad Asad, Hassan Mehmood

