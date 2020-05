Dream11 Team Prediction

SSMG vs GWN Korean Football League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Sangju Sangmu vs Gwangju FC Match at Sangju Civic Stadium 3:30 PM IST May 23 Saturday:

The 2020 K League 1 is South Korea's top-flight domestic football competition. The season was to start from February 29 and run till October 4 but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in suspension. The new date for its start was later fixed to be May 8. 12 teams will be contesting for the title including Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Ulsan Hyundai, FC Seoul, Pohang Steelers, Daegu FC, Gangwon FC, Sangju Sangmu, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Seongnam FC, Incheon United, Busan IPark and Gwangju FC.

What: Sangju Sangmu vs Gwangju FC

When: May 23, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sangju Civic Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Lee Jin Hyung, R Ashurmatov, Bae Jae Woo, K Sang Uh, Kim Jin Hyeok(C), R Yeo, A Tae Hyeon, Han Suk Jong, F Silva (VC), J Seong Uk, M Seon Min

Starting XI

Sangju Sangmu Likely Playing XI: Hwang Byeong, Kan Sang Woo, Kim Jin Hyeok, Bae Jae Woo, Han Suk Jong, Kim Min Hyeok, Park Young Woo, An Tae, Hyun, Jin Sung Wook, Song Seung Min

Gwangju FC Likely Playing XI: Lee Jin Hyung, Hong Joon Ho, Lee Han Don, R Ashurmatov, Kim Jin hyeon, Yeo Bong Hun, Park Jeong Soo Lee Min Ki, Yeo Rum, Kim Ju Gong, Felipe

Squads:

Sangju Sangmu: Choi Cheol-Won, Hwang Byeong-Keun, Lee Chang-Keun, Bae Jae-Uh, Kang Sang-Uh, Kim Dae-Jung, Kim Seon-Uh, Ko Myeong-Seok, Kwon Kyung-Won, Lee Myeong-Jae, Lee Sang-Ki, Park Byeong-Hyeon, Park Se-Jin, Han Seok-Jong, Jeon Se-Jin, Kim Jin-Hyeok, Kim Min-Hyeok, Lee Chan-Dong, Lee Dong-Su, Mun Chang-Jin, Park Yong-Uh, Ryu Seung-Uh, Ahn Tae-Hyeon, Jin Seong-Uk, Kim Bo-Seob, Lee Keun-Ho, Mun Seon-Min, Oh Se-Hun, Song Seung-Min

Gwangju FC: Yeo Reum, Um Won-sang, Marco Ureña, Kim Tae-yoon, Lim Min-hyuk, Yoon Pyung-Guk, Lee Euddeum, Hyun-Seok Doo, Kim Jung-hwan, Jeong Jun-yeon, Willyan da Silva Barbosa, Kim Chang-soo, Hong Joon-ho, Yeo Bong-hu, Lee Jin-hyung, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Lee Han-do, Jo Ju-young, Park Sun-ju, Park Jung-soo, Hee-Hoon Han, Kim Hyo-gi, Choi Ho-joo, Lee Min-ki, Park Jun-Hui, Han Yong-su, Joon-Hyeok Choi, Ju-Gong Kim, Tae-Gon Kim, Hyeon-Wu Jeong, Felipe de Sousa Silva, Yool Heo, Hee-Gyun Lee, Jin-hyeon Kim, Do-Won Baek.

