SSMG vs JNB Korean Football League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Sangju Sangmu vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Match at Sangju Civic Stadium, Sangju 3:30 PM IST July 5 Sunday:

The 2020 K League 1 is South Korea's top-flight domestic football competition. The season was to start from February 29 and run till October 4 but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in suspension. The new date for its start was later fixed to be May 8. 12 teams will be contesting for the title including Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Ulsan Hyundai, FC Seoul, Pohang Steelers, Daegu FC, Gangwon FC, Sangju Sangmu, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Seongnam FC, Incheon United, Busan IPark and Gwangju FC.

What: Sangju Sangmu vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

When: July 5, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sangju Civic Stadium, Sangju

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: L Chang Keun

Defenders: H Jeong Ho, K Jin Su, L Yong, C Bo Kyeong

Midfielders: H Kyo Won, K Sang Uh, M Seon Min, S Jun Ho, P Yong Uh

Forwards: J Kyu Seong

Probable XI

JNB Playing 11 (Probables) :

Bum-Keun Song; Bo-Kyung Choi, Hong Jeong-Ho, Kim Jin-Su, Lee Yong; Gyo-Won Han, Joon-Ho Son, Kim Bo-Kyung, Lee Seung-Gi; Takahiro Kunimoto, Kyu-Seong Jo

SSMG Playing 11 (Probables) :

Chang-Geun Lee; Jae-Woo Bae, Jin-Huack Kim, Kwon Kyung-Won, Tae-Hyun An; Sang-Woo Kang, Seok-Jong Han, Yong-Woo Park, Bo-Sub Kim; Moon Seon-Min, Se-Hun Oh

