SSMH vs LBR St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Laborie Bay Royals T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 12 AM IST June 29:

Cricket’s return in the Caribbean continues following the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Vincy Premier League set the ball rolling last month. St Lucia T10 Blast will be the second such tournament getting underway amidst the health crisis. Ten teams are taking part in the tournament and have been divided into two groups of five each. The league starts from June 23 and the final will be played on July 8. All matches are to be played at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia. Also Read - BLS vs GICB Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 12 PM IST June 28

The ten participating teams of the league are Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Laborie Bay Royals Toss Time: 11:30 PM IST

Match Start Time: 12:00 AM IST

Venue: The Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia

My Dream11 Team

Stephen Naitram (captain), Murlan Sammy (vice-captain), Denlee Anthony, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Keddy Lesporis, Daran Jn-Pierre, Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Dillan John, Tyran Theordore

SQUADS

CCMH: Keddy Lesporis, Johnnel Eugene, Stephen Naitram, Jaden Elibox, Ackeem Auguste, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Alleyn Prospere, Alvin Prospere, Gaspard Prospere,Rahym Joseph, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Keygan Arnold

LBR: Murlan Sammy, Tracy Peter, Tyran Theordore, Michael Francois, Kamanie Laure, Ulric George, Denlee Anthony, Rick Moses, Awene Edward, Zephaniah Edwin, Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Daran Jn Pierre

