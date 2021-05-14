Live Streaming Cricket St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Final

Micoud Eagles vs Choiseul Coal Pots St Lucia T10 2021 Final Live Streaming, ME vs CCP St Lucia Final Live Streaming, Micoud Eagles vs Choiseul Coal Pots Live Score, ME vs CCP Live, Here are the details of when and where to watch in India. ME vs CCP Live, Live Score, Live Streaming, Probable Playing XI, Squads, Venue and Time

When is Micoud Eagles vs Choiseul Coal St Lucia Final match?

Micoud Eagles vs Choiseul Coal St Lucia T20 Blast Final will be played on 14th May, Friday.

What are the timings for Micoud Eagles vs Choiseul Coal St Lucia T20 Blast Final match?

Micoud Eagles vs Choiseul Coal St Lucia T20 Blast Final match will begin from 11:00 PM IST.

Where is Micoud Eagles vs Choiseul Coal St Lucia T20 Blast Final match being played?

Micoud Eagles vs Choiseul Coal St Lucia T20 Blast Final match will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Which TV Channel will broadcast Micoud Eagles vs Choiseul Coal St Lucia T20 Blast Final match?

Micoud Eagles vs Choiseul Coal St Lucia T20 Blast Final match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you watch the Live Stream of Micoud Eagles vs Choiseul Coal St Lucia T20 Blast Final?

Micoud Eagles vs Choiseul Coal St Lucia T20 Blast Final match will live stream on Fancode App.

What are the Probable Playing XIs for Micoud Eagles vs Choiseul Coal St Lucia T20 Blast Final match?

Micoud Eagles

Garvin Serieux Jr. (wk), Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Daren Sammy (c), Murlan Sammy, Kuston Jules, Earvin Frederick, Tarrique Edward, Micheal Charlery, Travis Gifford, Lanse Sammy

Choiseul Coal Pots

Jason Simon (wk), Junior Henry, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Alvinaus Simon, Valange St. Ange, Audy Alexander (c), Vince Smith, Clem St. Rose, Sky Lafeuille, Stephane Theophane

ME vs CCP SQUADS

Micoud Eagles

Daren Sammy, Darren Sammy Jr, Ryon Charles, Winnel Felix, Egbert Henery, Tarrique Edward, Zavier Bideau, Mervin Wells, Ted Mathurin, Earvin Frederick, Kern Xavier, Michael Charlery, Erwin Lubin, Kuston Jules, Travis Gifford, Karon Maximin, Lanse Sammy, Bernard Calix, Brendon Bicar, Garvin Serieux Sr(wk), Murlan Sammy, Garvery Mitchell, Ryan Langillier, Shervin Charles, Shem Paul and Garvin Serieux Jr.

Choiseul Coal Pots

Nick Joseph, Bronte Bess, Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Tristan Norbal, Jason Simon(wk)