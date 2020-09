ST vs AS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks Dream11 Team Prediction Shpageeza T20 League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's ST vs AS at Kabul International Cricket Stadium

TOSS: The Shpageeza T20 League 2020 match toss between Speen Ghar Tigers and Amo Sharks will take place at 10:00 AM (IST) – September 7.

Time: 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium

ST vs AS My Dream11 Team

Javed Ahmadi (captain), Karim Sadiq (vice-captain), Fitratullah Khawari, Haji Murad Muradi, Qais Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farhan Zakhil, Shabir Noori, Aftab Alam, Muslim Musa

ST vs AS Squads

Amo Sharks: Hayatullah, Farhan Zakhil, Zahid Zakhail, Nasratullah Quraishi, Javed Ahmadi, Shawkat Zaman, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad, Yousuf Zazai, Batin Shah, Haji Murad Muradi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fitratullah Khawari, Shir Shirzai, Asadullah Matani, Imran Mohammadi, Qasim OryaKhail, Juma Gul, Abdul Wasi, Yahya Khan, Janat Gul, Amanullah Rafiqi

Speen Ghar Tigers: Fazal Zazai, Karim Sadiq, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmatullah Sahaq, Abdullah Adil, Zahir Khan, Perwez Malikzai, Zahir Shehzad, Zahid Khan, Allah Noor, Wafiullah, Majeed Alam, Jalat Khan, Aftab Alam, Muslim Musa, Qais Ahmad, Bahir Shah, Shabir Noori, Waheedullah Shafaq, Zubaid Akbari, Nasir Khan, Tamim Surkhorodi, Zamir Khan

