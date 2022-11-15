ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints WBBL T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s – Sydney Thunder-W vs Melbourne Renegades-W, Team News for Today’s T20 at Canberra at 1:40 PM IST Nov 15, Tue

TOSS: The WBBL T20 toss between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Renegades Women (Nov 15) will take place at 1.10 PM IST.

Time: 1.40 PM IST.

Venue: Canberra

ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones (c)

Batters: Carly Leeson, Rachael Haynes, Courtney Webb, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Sammy Jo-Johnson(vc)

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Coyte, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington.

ST-W vs MR-W Probable Playing XI

Sydney Thunder Women: RL Haynes(C), Phoebe Litchfield, SJ Johnson, CL Tryon, LMM Tahuhu, S Bates, T Wilson, AE Jones, HJ Darlington, LG Smith, B Vakarewa

Melbourne Renegades Women: C Webb, E Jones, SJ Coyte, C Leeson, Hayley Matthews(C), C Atapattu, JE Dooley, E Kershaw, Ella Hayward, S Ismail, G Prestwidge