Big Bash League 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat will take place at 1:10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne

STA vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Chris Lynn (captain), Marcus Stoinis (vice-captain), Jimmy Peirson, Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddinson, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mitchell Swepson, Clint Hinchliffe

STA vs HEA Squads

Brisbane Heat: Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (captain), Matt Renshaw, AB de Villiers, Marnus Labuschagne, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Ben Cutting, James Pattinson, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor

Melbourne Stars: Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (captain), Peter Handscomb, Seb Gotch (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dilbar Hussain, Ben Dunk

