STA vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction

STA vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21 Captain, Vice-Captain Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat T20 at Manuka Oval, Canberra at 1:45 PM IST December 11 Friday: In the second match of the BBL 2020-21 season, Melbourne Stars will lock horns with Brisbane Heat today. In the season opener, Hobart Hurricanes defeated Sydney Sixers at Bellerive Oval. Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League 2020-21 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of STA vs HEA, Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Player List, Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – STA vs HEA BBL 2020-21, Online Cricket Tips – Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2020-21, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – BBL 2020-21, Fantasy Tips – Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat

TOSS: The Big Bash League 2020-21 match toss between Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat will take place at 1.15 PM (IST) – December 11.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

STA vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Marcus Stoinis (captain), Chris Lynn (vice-captain), Jimmy Peirson, Ben Dunk, Andre Fletcher, Tom Cooper, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Matt Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin

STA vs HEA Probable XI

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Billy Stanlake, Clint Hinchcliffe, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Dan Lawrence, Jim Pierson, Xavier Bartlett, Simon Milenko, Ben Laughlin, Matt Kuhnemann, Connor Sully

STA vs HEA Full Squads

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (captain), Andre Fletcher (wk), Clint Hinchliffe, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Dilbar Hussain, Tom O Connell

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn (captain), Max Bryant, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Simon Milenko, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Laughlin, James Bazley, Matthew Kuhnemann, Connor Sully, Jack Wood

