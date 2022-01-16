STA vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction

The race for the two remaining playoff positions is hotting up as we enter the final week of the regular season. Both Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat can ill-afford any further slip-ups and need favours from elsewhere to ensure they aren't sitting and watching when the knockout phase kicks off. Stars sit sixth on 18 points with two games to play, while Heat are three adrift but with a game in hand. Neither are in particularly good form either. Adelaide Strikers ended a run of two successive wins for Stars with a 23-run success to enhance their own playoff credentials. Heat have been on a wretched run, winning just one of their last six to drop down to seventh. Though they remain in the top-five shootout, claiming the wooden spoon remains a real possibility. But the return of Michael Neser and Mitch Swepson from Australia's Ashes squad comes at the perfect time. Furthermore, Glenn Maxwell has admitted the Stars squad are on their knees following a Covid outbreak in the squad. Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League 2021-22 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of STA vs HEA, Big Bash League 2021-22, Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Player List, Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – STA vs HEA BBL 2021-22, Online Cricket Tips – Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2021-22, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – BBL 2021-22, Fantasy Tips – Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat.

TOSS: The Big Bash League 2021-22 match toss between Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat will take place at 1.15 PM (IST) – January 16.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground.

STA vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Chris Lynn, Sam Heazlett, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Beau Webster, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Qais Ahmad.

Captain: Glenn Maxwell, Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn.

STA vs HEA Probable XI

Melbourne Stars: Brody Couch, Haris Rauf, Beau Webster, Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Qais Ahmad, Joe Burns, Nick Larkin, Sam Rainbird, Adam Zampa.

Brisbane Heat: Tom Cooper (c), Will Prestwidge, Chris Lynn, Ben Duckett (wk), Sam Heazlett, Lachlan Pfeffer, Jake Lehmann, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, David Grant, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

STA vs HEA Full Squads

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Andre Russell, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch, Clint Hinchliffe, Peter Nevill, Sam Rainbird.

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (wk/Captain), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie, Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett, Cameron Gannon, Nathan McSweeney.