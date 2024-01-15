Home

Sports

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 38: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, 1:45 PM IST

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 38: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, 1:45 PM IST

Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes 11 Latest News, STA vs HUR, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Heat Dream11, Hobart Hurricanes Dream11, STA vs HUR Dream11, STA vs HUR Dream11 team, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Fantasy team, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes in BBL, Big Bash League, BBL.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Match Prediction (Photo credit-Twitter)

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 38: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, 1:45 PM IST: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes 11 Latest News, STA vs HUR, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Heat Dream11, Hobart Hurricanes Dream11, STA vs HUR Dream11, STA vs HUR Dream11 team, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Fantasy team, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes in BBL, Big Bash League, BBL

Trending Now

STA vs HUR Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott

You may like to read

Batters: Hilton Cartwright, M Wright, Dan Lawrence

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Jordan, Beau Webster, Nikhil Chaudhary

Bowler: Nathan Ellis

Probable Playing XIs

STA Possible Playing 11: 1.Dan Lawrence, 2. Tom Rogers-I, 3. Beau Webster, 4. Glenn Maxwell(C), 5. Marcus Stoinis, 6. Hilton Cartwright, 7. Imad Wasim, 8. Peter Handscomb(WK), 9. Nathan Coulter-Nile, 10. Scott Boland, 11. Joel Paris

HUR Possible Playing 11: 1.Ben McDermott(WK), 2. Matthew Wade(WK), 3. Mac Wright, 4. Caleb Jewell, 5. Nikhil Chaudhary, 6. Tim David, 7. Corey Anderson, 8. Chris Jordan, 9. Patrick Dooley, 10. Nathan Ellis(C), 11. Riley Meredith

Squads:

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(w), Macalister Wright, Caleb Jewell, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Corey Anderson, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis(c), Riley Meredith, Peter Hatzoglou, Mitchell Owen, Billy Stanlake

Melbourne Stars Squad: Thomas Rogers, Daniel Lawrence, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell(c), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Imad Wasim, Peter Handscomb(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Joel Paris, Scott Boland, Nick Larkin, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.