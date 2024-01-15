By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 38: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, 1:45 PM IST
STA vs HUR Dream11 Team
Wicket-keepers: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott
Batters: Hilton Cartwright, M Wright, Dan Lawrence
All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Jordan, Beau Webster, Nikhil Chaudhary
Bowler: Nathan Ellis
Probable Playing XIs
STA Possible Playing 11: 1.Dan Lawrence, 2. Tom Rogers-I, 3. Beau Webster, 4. Glenn Maxwell(C), 5. Marcus Stoinis, 6. Hilton Cartwright, 7. Imad Wasim, 8. Peter Handscomb(WK), 9. Nathan Coulter-Nile, 10. Scott Boland, 11. Joel Paris
HUR Possible Playing 11: 1.Ben McDermott(WK), 2. Matthew Wade(WK), 3. Mac Wright, 4. Caleb Jewell, 5. Nikhil Chaudhary, 6. Tim David, 7. Corey Anderson, 8. Chris Jordan, 9. Patrick Dooley, 10. Nathan Ellis(C), 11. Riley Meredith
Squads:
Hobart Hurricanes Squad: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(w), Macalister Wright, Caleb Jewell, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Corey Anderson, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis(c), Riley Meredith, Peter Hatzoglou, Mitchell Owen, Billy Stanlake
Melbourne Stars Squad: Thomas Rogers, Daniel Lawrence, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell(c), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Imad Wasim, Peter Handscomb(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Joel Paris, Scott Boland, Nick Larkin, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee
